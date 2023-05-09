A state anti-litter and beautification agency is conducting a training seminar in Orangeburg on crime prevention though environmental design.

PalmettoPride is holding the training May 24 and May 25 at the Orangeburg County Agricultural Building at 1550 Henley St. in Room 203. The training seminars are scheduled for 8:15 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day.

The free training will focus on “The Psychology of Human Interactions with our Environment.”

CPTED strategies aim to discourage undesirable behavior while inviting appropriate activity.

Some topics discussed include:

Explanations and examples of four CPTED strategies of territorial reinforcement, natural access control, natural surveillance and maintenance.

Techniques for implementing the strategies (landscaping, pavement treatments, architecture, activity support, public art and lighting).

Hands-on experience in applying the concepts via field study.

Guidance in conducting CPTED survey and completing a CPTED report.

Resources and continued support as CPTED strategies are put in place on one’s personal or business property.

All are encouraged to attend but the training could be most beneficial for city leaders, law enforcement, planners, architects, landscapers, parks departments, community revitalization teams, business owners and homeowners.