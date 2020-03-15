Free tax assistance available for low income and other qualified taxpayers

VITA volunteers cannot prepare complex returns, or returns that include:

• Schedule C with loss, depreciation or business use of home

• Complicated Schedule D (capital gains and losses)

• Form 8606 (non-deductible IRA)

VITA sites are generally located in convenient locations like neighborhood centers, libraries or schools. Find a VITA location near you at irs.treasury.go/freetaxprep or call 800-906-9887.

Other free tax assistance

• Prepare your taxes free online through MyFreeTaxes.com, a partnership of United Way and H&R Block. All you need to get started is a copy of your W-2, which can be uploaded from your smartphone.

• If your adjusted gross income is less than $65,000 ($95,000 if filing jointly) and you live in Berkeley, Charleston or Dorchester counties, visit SCThrive.org/filetaxes/ or call 800-726-8774 for free taxpayer preparation assistance.