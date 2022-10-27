Free health and wellness clinic to be held in Springfield

Free health screenings, primary care connections and food boxes will all be part of a health and wellness clinic in Springfield on Saturday.

The Regional Medical Center and the Tri-County Health Care Network, in partnership with Healthy Me-Healthy SC, will hold the free clinic from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at 513 Railroad Ave. in Springfield.

"Healthy Me-Healthy SC actually does this all over the state in rural areas. They really wanted to do one in Orangeburg County in the Springfield community. So they reached out to the network because they know that we're well connected with a lot of community groups and partners. We worked together," TCHN Executive Director Dr. LaShandra Morgan said.

Blood glucose and blood pressure checks, COVID-19 vaccinations and mammograms and other women's health services will be provided at the event.

"A lot of the people that are coming are people that are uninsured or underinsured. So we just kind of pulled a bunch of agencies together that have resources to provide to the community," Morgan said.

Participating agencies include, but are not limited to, the following: Denmark Technical College, South Carolina State University, Absolute Total Care, S.C. DHEC, Sharing Hope SC, Clemson Univeristy Cooperative Extension, RMC Primary Care-Bamberg and the RMC Dialysis Access Institute.

The Diaper Day GiveAway Tour, a mobile diaper pantry, will also be on hand with free diapers.

Morgan said individuals can call 803-395-2841 and select option 1 to pre-register for mammograms, as well as text 803-250-6713 with their name, location and diaper size for the diaper service.

She said the free health and wellness clinic is all about providing easy access to health care, a core mission of the TCHCN.

"Access to care is something we're always talking about. We are a heath care provider; however, in a lot of cases, the only folks we see are the people who have insurance. Folks that don't have insurance also need care. So this is an opportunity for them," she said.