NORTH CHARLESTON -- Charleston Animal Society is offering free dog adoptions because the shelter is out of room to care for homeless dogs.

"We’re at a breaking point and we urgently need the public to adopt a homeless dog this weekend,” said Charleston Animal Society Vice President of Operations and Strategy Aldwin Roman, CAWA.

There is no cost to adopt any available dog all weekend. All dogs have been examined by a veterinarian, vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed or neutered – about a $800 value in services.

Charleston Animal Society also is immediately suspending all adult dog intakes, including owner surrenders, until the crisis is resolved.

Charleston Animal Society is located at 2455 Remount Road in North Charleston. The shelter is open for adoptions from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and noon to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Adoptable animals can be viewed online at CharlestonAnimalSociety.org/Adopt.

The society is asking the public to adopt a dog this weekend, share adoptable dog images from CharlestonAnimalSociety.org/Adopt on personal social media pages, and use connections with animal rescue organizations to accept a homeless dog from Charleston Animal Society.