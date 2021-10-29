Free COVID testing offered

Family Health Centers, Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing.
The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties.
The sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., but closed for lunch from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations.
If inclement weather occurs, the COVID-19 testing sites will be closed.
Mobile testing sites will be set up at the following locations:
Monday, Nov. 1
• Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill
• Claflin University (staff and students only), 400 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg
Tuesday, Nov. 2
• Williams Chapel A.M.E. Church, 1198 Glover Street, Orangeburg
• Denmark Police Department, Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark
Wednesday, Nov. 3
• Harleyville Community Center, 163 South Railroad Avenue, Harleyville
• Santee Conference Center, 1737 Bass Drive, Santee
Thursday, Nov. 4
• Good Shepherd Community Ministries, 1178 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg
• Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North
Friday, Nov. 5
• John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes Street, St. Matthews
• Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg
For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, please call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or visit www.myfhc.org.