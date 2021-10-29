 Skip to main content
Free COVID testing offered
Free COVID testing offered

Family Health Centers logo

Family Health Centers, Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing.

The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties.

The sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., but closed for lunch from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations.

If inclement weather occurs, the COVID-19 testing sites will be closed.

Mobile testing sites will be set up at the following locations:

Monday, Nov. 1

• Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill

• Claflin University (staff and students only), 400 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg

Tuesday, Nov. 2

• Williams Chapel A.M.E. Church, 1198 Glover Street, Orangeburg

• Denmark Police Department, Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark

Wednesday, Nov. 3

• Harleyville Community Center, 163 South Railroad Avenue, Harleyville

• Santee Conference Center, 1737 Bass Drive, Santee

Thursday, Nov. 4

• Good Shepherd Community Ministries, 1178 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg

• Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North

Friday, Nov. 5

• John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes Street, St. Matthews

• Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg

For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, please call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or visit www.myfhc.org.

