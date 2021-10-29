Free COVID testing offered

Family Health Centers, Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing.

The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties.

The sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., but closed for lunch from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations.

If inclement weather occurs, the COVID-19 testing sites will be closed.

Mobile testing sites will be set up at the following locations:

Monday, Nov. 1

• Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill

• Claflin University (staff and students only), 400 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg

Tuesday, Nov. 2

• Williams Chapel A.M.E. Church, 1198 Glover Street, Orangeburg

• Denmark Police Department, Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark

Wednesday, Nov. 3