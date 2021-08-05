 Skip to main content
Free COVID-19 vaccine offered Saturday in Holly Hill
Free COVID-19 vaccine offered Saturday in Holly Hill

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations Saturday in Holly Hill.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Gilmore Park, 531 Park Circle.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available for recipients 12 and older. Individuals 16 and older do not require parental permission to receive the vaccine. Consent is required by a parent or legal guardian for children ages 12-15.

Insurance is not required to receive the vaccine.

For vaccine questions, call 1-866-365-8110 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week or visit scdhec.gov/VaxLocator to find vaccine locations by zip code.

