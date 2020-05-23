Free COVID-19 testing June 1 and 3 in Orangeburg
The MUSC Health System and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control will be conducting free COVID-19 testing on Monday, June 1, and Wednesday, June 3.

The events will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds at 350 Magnolia St. The site meets the requirements and protocols established by MUSC and DHEC for COVID-19 testing.

The endeavor is a collaboration among several churches, ecumenical groups and elected officials, including state Rep. Jerry Govan, D-Orangeburg.

