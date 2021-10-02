 Skip to main content
Free COVID-19 testing available
Family Health Centers logo

Family Health Centers, Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing.

The testing will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties on Monday, Oct. 4 through Friday, Oct. 8.

Testing will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., but closed for lunch from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the COVID-19 testing sites will be closed.

Mobile testing sites will be set up at the following locations:

Monday, Oct. 4

• Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill

• Claflin University, 400 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg (for Claflin staff and students only)

Tuesday, Oct. 5

• Williams Chapel A.M.E. Church, 1198 Glover Street, Orangeburg

• Denmark Police Department, Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Avenue, Denmark

Wednesday, Oct. 6

• Harleyville Community Center, 163 South Railroad Avenue, Harleyville

• Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North

Thursday, Oct. 7

• Good Shepherd Community Ministries, 1178 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg

• John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes Street, St. Matthews

Friday, Oct. 8

• Old Willow Middle School, 2750 Cope Road, Norway

• Orangeburg County Council on Aging, 2570 Saint Matthews Road, Orangeburg (parking lot)

For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, please call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or visit www.myfhc.org.

