Free COVID-19 testing available

Family Health Centers, Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing.
The testing will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties on Monday, Oct. 4 through Friday, Oct. 8.
Testing will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., but closed for lunch from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the COVID-19 testing sites will be closed.
Mobile testing sites will be set up at the following locations:
Monday, Oct. 4
• Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill
• Claflin University, 400 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg (for Claflin staff and students only)
Tuesday, Oct. 5
• Williams Chapel A.M.E. Church, 1198 Glover Street, Orangeburg
• Denmark Police Department, Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Avenue, Denmark
Wednesday, Oct. 6
• Harleyville Community Center, 163 South Railroad Avenue, Harleyville
• Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North
Thursday, Oct. 7
• Good Shepherd Community Ministries, 1178 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg
• John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes Street, St. Matthews
Friday, Oct. 8
• Old Willow Middle School, 2750 Cope Road, Norway
• Orangeburg County Council on Aging, 2570 Saint Matthews Road, Orangeburg (parking lot)
For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, please call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or visit www.myfhc.org.