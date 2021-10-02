Free COVID-19 testing available

Family Health Centers, Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing.

The testing will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties on Monday, Oct. 4 through Friday, Oct. 8.

Testing will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., but closed for lunch from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the COVID-19 testing sites will be closed.

Mobile testing sites will be set up at the following locations:

Monday, Oct. 4

• Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill

• Claflin University, 400 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg (for Claflin staff and students only)

Tuesday, Oct. 5

• Williams Chapel A.M.E. Church, 1198 Glover Street, Orangeburg

• Denmark Police Department, Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Avenue, Denmark

Wednesday, Oct. 6