Free coronavirus testing offered

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, Family Health Centers, Inc. and Orangeburg County are hosting coronavirus testing events this week.

No appointments or referrals are necessary. Testing is free. Individuals who need more information can call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342.

The testing will be conducted from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the following dates:

• June 16 -- Antioch Baptist Church, 764 Charleston Highway, Bowman

• June 16 -- St. Mark United Methodist Church, 8502 North Road, North

• June 16 -- Good Shepherd Community Church, 1178 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg

• June 17 -- St. George Baptist Church, 2590 Shillings Bridge Road, Orangeburg

• June 17 -- Edisto Fork United Methodist Church, 356 Lariot Road, Orangeburg

• June 17 -- Jones Chapel Baptist Church, 2726 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg

• June 18 -- Samaria Missionary Baptist Church, 706 Samaria Road, Springfield

• June 18 -- Right Direction Christian Church, 990 Wellington Drive, NE, Orangeburg