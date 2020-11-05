Free coronavirus testing offered at SCSU

South Carolina State University is partnering with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing to the university and Orangeburg community.
The testing will be offered from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9 through Friday, Nov. 13. It will be held in the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center parking lot at S.C. State.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.