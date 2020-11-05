 Skip to main content
Free coronavirus testing offered at SCSU
Free coronavirus testing offered at SCSU

LIBRARY S.C. State logo WEB

South Carolina State University is partnering with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing to the university and Orangeburg community.

The testing will be offered from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9 through Friday, Nov. 13. It will be held in the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center parking lot at S.C. State.

