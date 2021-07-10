 Skip to main content
Free coronavirus testing available
Free coronavirus testing available

Family Health Centers logo

Family Health Centers, Inc. is offering free mobile COVID-19 testing.

The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16.

Testing sites will be open from 8:30 pm. until 4 p.m. They will be closed for lunch from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations.

If inclement weather occurs, the COVID-19 testing sites will be closed.

Mobile testing sites will be set up at the following locations:

Monday

• Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road,

Holly Hill

• Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg

Tuesday

• Denmark Police Department, Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Avenue, Denmark

• Williams Chapel A.M.E. Church, 1198 Glover Street, Orangeburg

Wednesday

• Harleyville Community Center, 163 South Railroad Avenue, Harleyville

• Good Shepherd Community Ministries, 1178 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg

Thursday

• Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North

• Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg

Friday

• Union Baptist Church, 16494 Ehrhardt Road, Bamberg

• John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes Street, St. Matthews

For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or go to www.myfhc.org

