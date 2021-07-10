Free coronavirus testing available

Family Health Centers, Inc. is offering free mobile COVID-19 testing.
The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties Monday, July 12, through Friday, July 16.
Testing sites will be open from 8:30 pm. until 4 p.m. They will be closed for lunch from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations.
If inclement weather occurs, the COVID-19 testing sites will be closed.
Mobile testing sites will be set up at the following locations:
Monday
• Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road,
Holly Hill
• Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg
Tuesday
• Denmark Police Department, Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Avenue, Denmark
• Williams Chapel A.M.E. Church, 1198 Glover Street, Orangeburg
Wednesday
• Harleyville Community Center, 163 South Railroad Avenue, Harleyville
• Good Shepherd Community Ministries, 1178 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg
Thursday
• Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North
• Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg
Friday
• Union Baptist Church, 16494 Ehrhardt Road, Bamberg
• John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes Street, St. Matthews
For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or go to www.myfhc.org