Fred may bring heavy rain

Heavy rain is possible over the next couple of days as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred move toward the region.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are forecast Tuesday and Tuesday night, with 1 to 2 inches of rain possible.

Higher amounts could fall in some areas, resulting in some flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

The heaviest rainfall is expected to fall west of The T&D Region, but the region still has an elevated risk for excessive rainfall. There’s a small chance the area could experience of tornadoes and damaging straight-line winds, and an elevated risk of flash flooding.

River flooding is possible later in the week as excessive rainfall in the Upstate and western North Carolina flows downstream.

The Congaree River at Carolina Eastman is forecast to crest Friday at a little over 115 feet, which will cause minor flooding.

The North Fork of the Edisto River in Orangeburg is forecast to remain well below flood stage.

Tropical Storm Fred was packing sustained winds Monday morning of about 60 mph and moving toward the Florida Panhandle. The storm was forecast to move through western Georgia and into eastern Tennessee.

