Frazier wins Dem. primary; Verner wins in Bamberg; Calhoun race close

An incumbent Orangeburg County Councilwoman convincingly won Tuesday’s Democratic primary.

District 6 Councilwoman Deloris Frazier coasted to victory Tuesday night over political newcomer Aisha Graham, receiving 715 votes, or 58%, to Graham's 514 votes, or 42%.

A runoff election will not be needed as Frazier received more than 50% of the vote. She does not face opposition in November.

A Republican did not file for the District 6 seat.

In Calhoun County, Republican Rebecca Bonnette received 218 votes and Patrick Mack received 209 votes the race for Council District 3.

Election officials say while Bonnette received 51% of the vote “it was too close to call” on Tuesday night. Provisional ballots will be counted Thursday as part of the certification process.

If Bonnette retains the vote, a runoff will not be needed.

Calhoun County Council results will be certified Thursday morning at 10 a.m. in County Council Chambers.

Should there be a change after certification of results, and Bonnette does not get the 51%, then a runoff will be held June 28.

A Democrat did not file for the District 3 seat.

Incumbent Rosa Robinson Verner won the Democratic primary for Bamberg County auditor. Verner received 1034 votes, or 65%, and Gale H. Black received 568 votes, or 35%. No runoff election will be needed.

A Republican has not filed for the seat.

The results for several other local races were not available late Tuesday, including:

• S.C. House District 90

• S.C. House District 91

