Fraternal organization awards scholarships

The Most Worshipful Williams Grand Lodge Ancient Free and Accepted Scottish Rite Masons of South Carolina led by the Most Worshipful Grand Master Illustrious Brother Tommy Frazier 33 and the Williams Grand Chapter Order of Eastern Star of South Carolina led by Sister Leona Robinson Grand Worthy Matron recently announced The Pearlie L. Walker Memorial Scholarship awards.

The Pearlie L. Walker Memorial Scholarship Fund (named in memory of the late Pearlie L. Walker, Past Grand Worthy Matron of Bowman) awards three financial donations annually: $1,100, $900 and $700.

This year's recipients are Joceline Fayona Irick, Tayla Starks and Kimberly Johnson.

Sponsored by Oak Grove Chapter #19 in Ehrhardt, Joceline Fayona Irick ($1,100) is a junior at North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro, N.C. with a major in architectural engineering and a minor in finance.

Sponsored by Queen of Sheba Chapter #63 in Elloree, Tayla Starks ($900) is a freshman at Claflin University in Orangeburg with a major in biology.

Sponsored by White Rose Chapter #1 in Branchville, Kimberly Johnson ($700) is a junior at North Carolina Central University in Durham, N.C. with a major in biomedical science.

All students are encouraged to apply and may request applications from The Pearlie L. Walker Memorial Scholarship Fund, Post Office Box 2051, Orangeburg, S.C. 29116-2051. The deadline for receiving applications is Jan. 31.