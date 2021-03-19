Zeus Industrial Products Inc. founder Frank Paul Tourville Sr. lay in honor on Friday, March 19, at Buck Ridge Plantation in Neeses.

He died Tuesday at the age of 87. The company he founded now employs over 1,800 people worldwide, with more than 500 of those employees in Orangeburg.

Tourville received over 16 industry and civic awards, including the Order of the Palmetto, South Carolina's highest civilian honor.

He also received DuPont's prestigious M.I. "Whitey” Bro Lifetime Achievement Award in Fluoropolymers for his contribution as a foundational pioneer in the fluoropolymer tubing market. He is one of two people ever to receive the award.

A graveside service and burial with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, in Memorial Park Cemetery in Orangeburg. CDC guidelines for the COVID-19 virus and social distancing will be observed during the service. All attendees will be required to wear a face mask.

