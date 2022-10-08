Franga advances robotic surgery using Da Vinci

Dr. Dion L. Franga, MD FACS of South Carolina Surgical, has announced the completion of his 200th robotic case utilizing the Da Vinci Robotic Surgical System at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Franga completed the cases in a little over a year, advancing robotic surgery for patients in this area. Over 24 unique procedures have been performed by Franga in a little over a year, utilizing the system for both elective and emergent operations. Franga currently performs approximately 50% of the robotic cases at RMC.

“The Da Vinci surgical system offers a technologically advanced platform extending the surgeons’ ability to perform complex cases using the smallest of instruments," Franga said. "This equates to less pain and discomfort for my patients, at the same time ensuring high quality outcomes. At first, I was a bit skeptical that it could improve my current skills set to perform these types of surgeries, but the benefits to patients seem to drive my desire to offer these operations.”

Franga currently performs these procedures with precision, accuracy and speed, noting his surgical times on the robotic system are consistently better than the top 10% of robotic surgeons in the country.

“Speed is important, but accuracy is the primary goal," Franga says. "I have always preached from my military training that slow is fast and fast is slow. The beauty of the system is it allows me to be very accurate, making less movements to complete the same task in surgery. For the patient, this means less time under anesthesia and better outcomes.”

In addition, Franga notes substantial improvements in time spent in the hospital following surgery.

“I was amazed that many of my patients were ready to go home in 1-2 days after major surgery, compared to 3-5 with other surgical approaches.”

For more information, call 803-747-7242 or visit southcarolinasurgical.com.