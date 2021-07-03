Fourth events planned in region; communities celebrating with food, fireworks

Communities across The T&D Region are preparing events filled with food, fireworks and fun to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.
Here are some of the Independence Day events planned this year:
Bamberg
The City of Bamberg 4th of July Celebration promises to be exciting, with music, a parade, a fireworks show and much more on Sunday, July 4.
The Visions Band will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. on the grounds of the Bamberg County Library. Food, arts and crafts vendors will also be on hand from 6 to 10 p.m.
A fire truck spray time, where folks can cool off, will be held along the walking trail in front of the Bamberg County Library from 7 to 8 p.m.
A Fourth of July Parade honoring veterans and first responders will be held from 8:30 to 9 p.m. The parade will begin at U.S. Highway 78 and Fire Tower Road and end at U.S. 78 and Hunters Chapel Road.
The finale of the evening will be the huge 4th of July Fireworks Show from 9:15 to 9:45 p.m. on the old railroad berm on East Heritage Highway. The fireworks are courtesy of Phoenix Specialty.
Everybody's invited to bring their lawn chairs to the berm and enjoy the colorful pyrotechnics.
Alcohol is prohibited at the event.
Elloree
The Town of Elloree will hold an Independence Day celebration and fireworks show at Joe Miller Park starting at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 4.
Hot dogs, hamburgers, corn on the cob and ice cream will be on sale. Food tickets are $1 per ticket.
The picnic will be followed by a patriotic program with special music throughout the evening provided by DJ Don (Don Weidle).
The day will culminate with a spectacular fireworks display that will begin just after dark.
For more information, call Elloree Town Hall at 803-897-2821, email clerk@elloreesc.com or visit www.elloreesc.com.
Holly Hill
Holly Hill will hold its Independence Blowout from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at Gilmore Park.
A variety of food will be featured, including goodies from Sista’s Hand and Braylon’s Wings & Tings. Popcorn and drinks will also be available.
The band Smokehouse will provide live music.
Visitors are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs, tents and coolers.
Alcohol is prohibited.
South Fork
Patriotic Paddle
The South Fork Patriotic Paddle, a canoe/kayak trip sponsored by the Bamberg County Chamber of Commerce, will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 10.
The trip will take place on the South Fork of the Edisto River. Decorations are optional.
Boats will launch from Bobcat Landing on U.S. Highway 301. The six-mile paddle will end at Brabham’s Landing.
Free shuttle service will be provided.
To rent a boat and gear, call 803-614-9836. For more information, call 803-245-4427 or 803-300-1972, or email info@bambergcounty.org or lgbell@mindspring.com.
