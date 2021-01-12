Four trustees join Voorhees board

DENMARK -- Under the leadership of its new chairman David Miller, the Voorhees College Board of Trustees recently appointed four new members who include two entrepreneurs, an educator, and a dentist.

Jerome Geathers; president, CEO and chairman of Geathers Enterprise, Inc., operates a variety of concessions in the Charlotte Douglas International Airport which include Queen City News & Gift, MAC Cosmetics, and 360 Duty Free & More. He also owns and manages commercial and residential rental properties in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. Geathers earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting from Voorhees College.

Dr. LaTonya Gillespie-Johnson, a practicing dentist in metro Atlanta, is CEO and owner of Southern Pearl Dentistry. She earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Voorhees College and a doctorate in dental surgery from Marquette University.

Mary Hunter Maxwell is the director of the Preschool at SecondPonce in Atlanta. Maxwell manages the teachers, marketing, admissions and communications, and sets the curriculum to achieve strategic goals. She holds a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of the South and a master’s degree in Christian Formation from the Virginia Theological Seminary.