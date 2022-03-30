Four seek Summers’ former seat

Four people have filed to run for the Calhoun County Council District 1 seat left vacant by the death of former council chairman David Summers.

Summers died Feb. 26. Filing for his seat ended March 26.

Candidates who have filed for the seat include: Ronald Johnson, a Democrat; Gary B. Porth, a Republican; Richard Carson, a Republican; and Lynn B. Doster, a Republican.

The Republican primary for the special election will be held Tuesday, May 17.

The primary runoff will be held Tuesday, May 31, if necessary. A runoff would be needed if the top two candidates do not receive 50% of the vote.

The special election for the seat will be held Tuesday, July 12.

Cameron, Creston, Lone Star, Midway and St. Matthews will be the precincts open on those election dates from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, the Calhoun County Voter Registration and Election Office is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and is located at 102 Courthouse Drive, Suite 115, in St. Matthews.

The office can be reached by phone at 803-874-2929 or 803-874-2435.

Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.