Four residents test positive for coronavirus in Orangeburg County

Four more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No additional deaths were reported in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties.

Statewide, there are 539 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 11 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 157,970, and confirmed deaths to 3,449.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 4 new cases, 3,236 total cases and a total of 128 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 664 total cases and a total of 35 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 492 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.