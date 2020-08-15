You have permission to edit this article.
Four Orangeburg County residents die of coronavirus
coronavirus illustration

Two middle-aged and two elderly Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

One of the middle-aged people died on June 21, but the death was recorded as coronavirus-related on Saturday. The other deaths occurred in August.

An additional 38 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with one Bamberg County resident and seven Calhoun County residents.

The new totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 38 new cases, 2,546 total cases and a total of 75 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 483 total cases and a total of 27 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 7 new cases, 391 total cases and a total of 13 deaths and 1 probable death.

