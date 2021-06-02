Four new coronavirus cases in region

Four more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in The T&D Region, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 71 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and two confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 491,937 and confirmed deaths to 8,578.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 2 new cases, 9,205 total cases and a total of 243 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,452 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 1,224 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.