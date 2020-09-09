Four new coronavirus cases in Orangeburg County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County has four new cases of the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department pf Health and Environmental Control.

No new cases were reported in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.

Statewide, there are 250 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 29 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 124,097 and confirmed deaths to 2,800.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 4 new cases, 2,901 total cases and a total of 106 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 559 total cases and a total of 31 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 425 total cases and a total of 14 deaths and 1 probable death.