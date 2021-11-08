Four more Orangeburg County residents die of coronavirus

Four more Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC also reported that there are 29 more cases of the coronavirus in The T&D Region.

The figures cover a three-day period.

Statewide, there were 1,302 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 53 confirmed deaths over the three-day period.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 724,282 and confirmed deaths is 12,013.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 23 new cases, 13,087 total cases and a total of 314 deaths and 20 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 1,912 total cases and a total of 60 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 4 new cases, 1,550 total cases and a total of 43 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.