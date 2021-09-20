 Skip to main content
Four more COVID deaths in Orangeburg County
Four more COVID deaths in Orangeburg County

Four more Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The numbers cover three days, since DHEC does not release figures over the weekend.

Statewide, there were 8,284 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 83 confirmed deaths over the three-day period.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 668,596 and confirmed deaths is 10,181.

The totals by county, including new cases over the three-day period, are:

• Orangeburg County: 122 new cases, 12,236 total cases and a total of 282 deaths and 16 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 14 new cases, 1,791 total cases and a total of 58 deaths and three probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 6 new cases, 1,493 total cases and a total of 39 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.

