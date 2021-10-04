Four more coronavirus deaths in T&D Region

Four more residents of The T&D Region have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Two of the people who died were from Orangeburg County, one was from Bamberg County and the other was from Calhoun County. Bamberg County also had another probable coronavirus death.

The figures cover a three-day period.

Statewide, there were 4,945 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 106 confirmed deaths over the three-day period.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 696,620 and confirmed deaths is 11,010.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 62 new cases, 12,637 total cases and a total of 295 deaths and 18 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,841 total cases and a total of 60 deaths and three probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 4 new cases, 1,518 total cases and a total of 42 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.