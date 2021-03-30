Four more coronavirus cases in region

Four more T&D Region residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 344 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and four deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 464,538 and confirmed deaths to 8,056.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 3 new cases, 8,718 total cases and a total of 226 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,395 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 1,175 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 7 probable deaths.