Four more coronavirus cases in Orangeburg County

Four additional Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No additional deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 122 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and four confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 492,005 and confirmed deaths to 8,580.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 4 new cases, 9,207 total cases and a total of 243 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,451 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,224 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.