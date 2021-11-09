Four more coronavirus cases in Orangeburg County

Four more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 276 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and two confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 724,601 and confirmed deaths is 12,016.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 4 new cases, 13,091 total cases and a total of 314 deaths and 20 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,912 total cases and a total of 60 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,550 total cases and a total of 43 deaths and 9 probable deaths.

