Four more coronavirus cases in Orangeburg County
Four more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 337 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and four confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 487,178 and confirmed deaths to 8,471.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 4 new cases, 9,097 total cases and a total of 239 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,436 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,211 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

