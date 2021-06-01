Four more coronavirus cases in Orangeburg County

Four more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Orangeburg County, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 116 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and three confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 491,760 and confirmed deaths to 8,575.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 4 new cases, 9,202 total cases and a total of 243 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 0 new cases, 1,452 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,221 total cases and a total of 30 deaths and 7 probable deaths.