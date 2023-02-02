The S.C. Department of Transportation expects to begin replacing the U.S. Highway 301 bridges over Four Holes Swamp in March.

The $23 million project is expected to take just under two years to complete.

The southbound bridge on U.S. 301 over Four Holes Swamp is currently load restricted with only one lane open to traffic.

This project will replace both the northbound and southbound bridge structures, ensuring that all lanes of traffic are open and able to flow smoothly.

As part of the project, SCDOT will widen the shoulders along the bridges and resurface U.S. 301 on either side of the project, from a quarter mile south of the bridges to the intersection with U.S. Highway 176.

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Crowder Construction Company is the general contractor for the project.

The construction process involves a lane closure and shift.

One lane in each direction will be closed during the work.

Both directions of traffic will be consolidated to the northbound bridge while the southbound bridge is demolished and rebuilt. This will occur in phase one of the project from March 2023 through December 2023.

The reverse will occur while the northbound bridge is replaced, which is the second phase of the project. The second phase will be done from December 2023 through July 2024.

U.S. 301 will remain open at the bridges with one lane in each direction until the bridges are completed.

The bridge replacement is a part of the S.C. Department of Transportation's plans to repair or replace 19 bridges in The T&D Region as part of its 10-year road and bridge improvement efforts.

Community members are encouraged to stay tuned for project updates using the 511 travelers’ information app and the SCDOT website at www.scdot.org.