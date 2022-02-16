Four COVID deaths in region

Four more T&D Region residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Two were residents of Orangeburg County, one was a resident of Bamberg County and one was a resident of Calhoun County.

In addition, Orangeburg County had two probable coronavirus deaths and Calhoun County had one probable coronavirus death.

A total of 16 more residents have tested positive for the coronavirus in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there were 922 new, confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 145 confirmed deaths.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 1,132,375 and confirmed deaths is 13,997.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 14 new cases, 19,364 total cases and a total of 348 deaths and 35 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 2,769 total cases and a total of 63 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

• Calhoun County: 1 new case, 2,284 total cases and a total of 45 deaths and 12 probable deaths.

Find vaccination locations at vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov.