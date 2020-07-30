Four Bamberg County residents, two Orangeburg County residents die of coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four Bamberg County residents and two Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Five of the people who died were elderly. One of the Bamberg County victims was middle-aged.

DHEC reports 35 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with 27 Bamberg County residents and three Calhoun County residents.

Statewide, there are 1,636 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 48 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 87,117 and confirmed deaths to 1,600.

Orangeburg County now has 2,059 total cases, 12,648 estimated cases and a total of 51 deaths and 1 probable death.

Bamberg County now has 412 total cases, 2,531 estimated cases and a total of 15 deaths.

Calhoun County now has 281 total cases, 1,726 estimated cases and a total of 3 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

Here are the case totals for ZIP codes in The T&D Region: