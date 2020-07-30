Four Bamberg County residents, two Orangeburg County residents die of coronavirus

Four Bamberg County residents and two Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Five of the people who died were elderly. One of the Bamberg County victims was middle-aged.
DHEC reports 35 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with 27 Bamberg County residents and three Calhoun County residents.
Statewide, there are 1,636 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 48 additional confirmed deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 87,117 and confirmed deaths to 1,600.
Orangeburg County now has 2,059 total cases, 12,648 estimated cases and a total of 51 deaths and 1 probable death.
Bamberg County now has 412 total cases, 2,531 estimated cases and a total of 15 deaths.
Calhoun County now has 281 total cases, 1,726 estimated cases and a total of 3 deaths and 3 probable deaths.
Here are the case totals for ZIP codes in The T&D Region:
• Bowman (29018) – 0 new cases, 74 total cases, 455 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 1 new case, 47 total cases, 289 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 1 new case, 69 total cases, 424 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) – 1 new case, 109 total cases, 670 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 1 new case, 84 total cases, 516 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 5 new cases, 130 total cases, 799 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 1 new case, 39 total cases, 240 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 0 new cases, 129 total cases, 792 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 0 new cases, 44 total cases, 270 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 12 new cases, 725 total cases, 4,454 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 3 new cases, 330 total cases, 2,027 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 0 new cases, 17 total cases, 104 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 0 new cases, 30 total cases, 184 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 3 new cases, 130 total cases, 799 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 1 less case, 17 total cases, 104 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 3 new cases, 56 total cases, 344 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 1 new case, 50 total cases, 307 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 18 new cases, 231 total cases, 1,419 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 6 new cases, 139 total cases, 854 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 new cases, 18 total cases, 111 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 0 new cases, 69 total cases, 424 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 0 new cases, 16 total cases, 98 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 0 new cases, 50 total cases, 307 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 8 new cases, 343 total cases, 2,107 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 5 new cases, 225 total cases, 1,382 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 4 new cases, 111 total cases, 682 estimated cases
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.