Four additional coronavirus deaths in region

Four more T&D Region residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Three of the residents were from Orangeburg County and one was from Calhoun County. All were in the 65 and over age category.

In addition, 75 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. Fourteen more Bamberg County residents and 10 more Calhoun County residents have also tested positive.

Statewide, there are 3,450 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 60 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 376,987 and confirmed deaths to 5,915.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 67 new cases, 6,765 total cases and a total of 176 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 5 new cases, 1,135 total cases and a total of 44 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 8 new cases, 999 total cases and a total of 24 deaths and 3 probable deaths.