 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Four additional coronavirus deaths in region
0 comments
breaking

Four additional coronavirus deaths in region

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 illustration (copy)

This illustration created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows what the coronavirus looks like when viewed through an electron microscope.

Four more T&D Region residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Three of the residents were from Orangeburg County and one was from Calhoun County. All were in the 65 and over age category.

In addition, 75 more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. Fourteen more Bamberg County residents and 10 more Calhoun County residents have also tested positive.

Statewide, there are 3,450 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 60 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 376,987 and confirmed deaths to 5,915.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 67 new cases, 6,765 total cases and a total of 176 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 5 new cases, 1,135 total cases and a total of 44 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 8 new cases, 999 total cases and a total of 24 deaths and 3 probable deaths.

TheTandD.com is your ticket to news 24/7
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: T&D editor's briefing 1-22-21

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News