Foster ready to lead in time of uncertainty; new superintendent says, ‘Lack of access is lack of opportunity’

"There is a point where we will have to come up with a task force, and I use that word loosely, to look at all those things, to look at our processes and our procedures and how we can safely provide an education to our students here in Orangeburg," Foster said.

"We have not finalized anything," he continued. "We are coming together and having those discussions. Yes, we have to expedite those discussions so that our community has an opportunity to prepare for whatever that looks like.” He said the community also has to have input.

In addition to students, Foster said any reopening plan will also need to take school teachers and employees into consideration.

"There is child care -- there are a ton of things we have to consider because someone has to be there to help instruct that child, whether it be in a hybrid model, face-to-face or virtually," he said. "Someone has to support all of those children no matter how it looks. We have to support our employees as well."

Foster said the pandemic’s challenges require everyone to be flexible.

"We are going to have to learn to evolve," he said. "We have to evolve with the opportunities that are given to us and the circumstances that surround us, but we also can't let the things happening around us happen to us."