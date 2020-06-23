Foster named district leader; Orangeburg County superintendent starts July 1

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Aiken County school official will become the new leader of the Orangeburg County School District.

Orangeburg County trustees selected Dr. Shawn Foster after about an hour and a half behind closed doors at Tuesday night's regularly scheduled board meeting.

“Our board was very pleased with Dr. Foster’s educational background and experiences. We believe he best fits qualities outlined in our community and staff written leadership profile,” OCSD Board Chair Peggy James-Tyler said in a district press release.

"Dr. Foster also has strong experience in areas that will serve our district well now and in the future," James-Tyler said.

Foster will assume his duties as the Orangeburg County School District’s new superintendent on July 1, the start of the district's 2020-2021 fiscal year.

"Selecting our next superintendent has been an important process for the board, and we believe we have found an outstanding leader," James-Tyler said. "We are very appreciative of the employee and community support we have received throughout our search, and we are looking forward to a great future for our district under Dr. Foster’s leadership."