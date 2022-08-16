Foster highlights OCSD accomplishments; full report available online

During the Orangeburg County School Board’s meeting last week, District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster reflected on some of the accomplishments of the 2021-2022 school year.

“It’s always exciting for me to bring this community up to speed on all the great things this school district and employees have done over the last year,” Foster commented while addressing trustees from the podium.

“This is not just my work or that of a singular individual, but a collective group of district of the admin, teachers, support staff, community members and the board that have made all of this possible,” he said.

The more than 40-page “Year in Review” publication is posted on the district website and includes snapshots of success in a number of areas, including the Superintendent’s Office, Communications, Student Services, Human Resources, Finance, Operations, Ombudsman, as well as Curriculum and Instruction.

From the Superintendent’s Office, highlights included COVID-19 reporting, vaccination incentives and an Employee Health Day.

Internal and external newsletters, an Employee Perks Program and billboards were a few bright spots for Communications. Student Services spotlighted the Be SMART collaboration and MLK Oratory Competition, Happy Feet and Community Summits held in partnership with Save the Children.

The NEO Academy, G.R.O.W. Program, Career Fairs and Rookie Teacher & Employee of the Month were highlighted in HR.

Finance focused on their two student apprentices, unmodified audit and balanced budget.

Security, safety, school nutrition grants and school facility improvements were showcased in the Operations segment.

OCSD’s strategic plan, new mission statement and Leadership Academy are detailed in the Ombudsman’s section.

The work of the Curriculum and Instruction Division included 14 extended learning days, the implementation of Waterford, establishment of Magnet Academies, and growth in dual enrollment, Seal of Biliteracy numbers, Junior Scholars and more.

“This does not encompass everything,” Foster said. “That would be too extensive and require hundreds of pages, but I hope that this will help tell the story of the outstanding people and school district we have in Orangeburg.”

Find Foster’s full report online at www.ocsdsc.org