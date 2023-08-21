The League of Women Voters of the Orangeburg Area will hold a forum featuring candidates running for seats on Orangeburg City Council ahead of the Sept. 12 election.

The virtual forum will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, via Zoom.

“This forum is being sponsored by the League of Women Voters of the Orangeburg Area. ... We’re hosting this so that there will be information accessible to the public for the candidates for the Orangeburg City Council,” said Angela Small Blalock, a co-president of the LWVOA.

Blalock said the forum will not be conducted in a debate format.

“We’ll have formulated questions with timed responses. Each candidate will have an opportunity to give an opening and closing statement. We’ve tried to tailor the questions to speak directly more to concerns about Orangeburg and the quality of life there,” she said.

All candidates have confirmed their participation in the forum.

The City of Orangeburg will hold its election on Sept. 12.

Three Orangeburg City Council seats are up for election in Orangeburg. The seats of incumbent council members Kalu Kalu, District 2; Bernard Haire, District 4 and Sandra Knotts, District 6, are up for election.

Members are elected for four-year terms.

Kalu is running unopposed for re-election to the District 2 seat.

Bernard Haire, who has served on council since the first single-member district election in 1988, is not seeking re-election. Orangeburg residents Annette Dees Grievous, Connie L. Johnson and Diedra R. Sharrow are running for his District 4 seat.

Knotts, who has served on council since September 1993, is running for re-election. Orangeburg resident Jack M. Grayton is challenging Knotts.

The registration link for the candidate forum is: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwpf-uqrT0uH9dbwzfE3NYWSLI11gyreRhL. Individuals will receive the Zoom ink immediately after registering.

Individuals can also register by email at lwvorangeburgarea@gmail.com.