A Fort Motte resident has been identified as the person who died in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday.

Sherry Jefferson, 63, died of injuries she sustained in the accident, according to Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth.

The incident took place on Fort Motte Road near Dillon Court, according to Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 2003 Chevrolet S-10 was traveling south on Fort Motte Road when it ran off the left side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned.

Jefferson was the only person in the vehicle.

The S.C. Highway Patrol initially reported the accident occurred in Orangeburg County, but it actually occurred in Calhoun County.