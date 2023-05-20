Fort Motte native Julian Wiles is often regarded as the grey-bearded eminence of the South Carolina theater. For the past 45 years, as founder and producing artistic director of Charleston Stage (the evolution of what had been called Young Charleston Theatre Company), he has presented scores of works, written 30 plays and guided thousands of theater makers all ages and backgrounds from auditions to applause.

In his so-coined “imagination factory,” Wiles has for nearly five decades delivered a dazzling slew of splashy, toe-tapping, heart-rending, community-questioning, frequently galvanizing works that time and again demonstrate the power of the art form to both delight and enlighten. April 28 marked his retirement leading the company.

Maura Hogan of The Post and Courier looks inside Wiles' 45 years at the theater helm.