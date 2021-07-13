Fort Mill wins Dixie Youth Coach Pitch state title

Teams looking to secure the 2021 Majors Division 1 & 2 state championships are still in action at the Orangeburg Recreation Park. The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department is host for the 2021 South Carolina Dixie Youth Baseball AA Coach Pitch and Majors Division 1 & 2 state tournaments.

A trio of local teams -- the Orangeburg Majors All-Stars, the Lake Marion Majors All-Stars and the Bamberg Majors All-Stars -- are scheduled to play Tuesday evening with a championship berth on the line.