Fort Mill wins Dixie Youth Coach Pitch state title

One champion has been crowned, with two more to go.
The Fort Mill All-Stars captured the 2021 Dixie Youth Baseball AA Coach Pitch state championship Tuesday morning. The team went undefeated, downing Greer 14-4 in the championship game.
Lake Marion will face Maple Park at 5:30 p.m. Lake Marion lost to McLeod Park Monday, meaning they are facing elimination.
Orangeburg will face McLeod Park at 8 p.m. and Bamberg will face Jasper County at 8 p.m.
A lighting delay prevented all scores from Monday’s games from being published. Below is the full list of Monday’s scores and Tuesday’s scheduled games.
Coach Pitch
Monday Scores
Fort Mill 14, Greer 1
Moncks Corner 13, McLeod Park 11
Lexington National 9, Gregg Park 2
Greer 7, Lexington National 3
Fort Mill 9, Moncks Corner 3
Championship Game (Tuesday)
Fort Mill 14, Greer 4
Division 1 Majors
Monday Scores
Orangeburg 17, Hanahan 5
McLeod Park 1, Lake Marion 0
Tuesday Games
Maple Park vs Lake Marion, 5:30 p.m.
McLeod Park vs Orangeburg, 8 p.m.
Division 2 Majors
Monday Scores
Bamberg 13, Latta 2
St. George 9, Parks Field 2
Jasper County 4, Dillon 2
Tuesday Games
Latta vs St. George, 5:30 p.m.
Bamberg vs Jasper County, 8 p.m.
