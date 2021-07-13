 Skip to main content
Fort Mill wins Dixie Youth Coach Pitch state title
Fort Mill wins Dixie Youth Coach Pitch state title

Orangeburg Majors

The Orangeburg Majors team in action at the Dixie Youth state tournament in Orangeburg. TOP: Wayne Farmer Jr. (3) hits an RBI singe during action Monday afternoon. ABOVE RIGHT: Jordan Hill (13) delivers a pitch on Monday. ABOVE LEFT: Hayden Turner (20) slides in at home plate scoring a run Sunday afternoon.

 DONNYKNIGHTPHOTOGRAPHY.SMUGMUG.COM

One champion has been crowned, with two more to go.

The Fort Mill All-Stars captured the 2021 Dixie Youth Baseball AA Coach Pitch state championship Tuesday morning. The team went undefeated, downing Greer 14-4 in the championship game. 

Fort Mill will play in the Dixie Youth World Series in Laurel, Mississippi, on August 6th.
+39 IN PHOTOS: Dixie Youth tournaments
 
Teams looking to secure the 2021 Majors Division 1 & 2 state championships are still in action at the Orangeburg Recreation Park. The City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department is host for the 2021 South Carolina Dixie Youth Baseball AA Coach Pitch and Majors Division 1 & 2 state tournaments.
 
A trio of local teams -- the Orangeburg Majors All-Stars, the Lake Marion Majors All-Stars and the Bamberg Majors All-Stars -- are scheduled to play Tuesday evening with a championship berth on the line.

Lake Marion will face Maple Park at 5:30 p.m. Lake Marion lost to McLeod Park Monday, meaning they are facing elimination.

+39 IN PHOTOS: Dixie Youth opening cerermony

Orangeburg will face McLeod Park at 8 p.m. and Bamberg will face Jasper County at 8 p.m.

A lighting delay prevented all scores from Monday’s games from being published. Below is the full list of Monday’s scores and Tuesday’s scheduled games.

Coach Pitch

Monday Scores

Fort Mill 14, Greer 1

Moncks Corner 13, McLeod Park 11

Lexington National 9, Gregg Park 2

Greer 7, Lexington National 3

Fort Mill 9, Moncks Corner 3

Championship Game (Tuesday)

Fort Mill 14, Greer 4

Division 1 Majors

Monday Scores

Orangeburg 17, Hanahan 5

McLeod Park 1, Lake Marion 0

Tuesday Games

Maple Park vs Lake Marion, 5:30 p.m.

McLeod Park vs Orangeburg, 8 p.m.

Division 2 Majors

Monday Scores

Bamberg 13, Latta 2

St. George 9, Parks Field 2

Jasper County 4, Dillon 2

Tuesday Games

Latta vs St. George, 5:30 p.m.

Bamberg vs Jasper County, 8 p.m.

Contact the writer: bharris@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-596-6530

Staff Writer

Bradley Harris is a Government and Sports Reporter. The Irmo, SC native is a 2018 graduate of Claflin University and recipient of the 2018 South Carolina Press Association Collegiate Journalist of the Year Award.

