Fort Jackson will live stream Memorial Day ceremony

FORT JACKSON -- Fort Jackson will conduct a Memorial Day ceremony at 11:30 a.m. May 25 at Centennial Park on post.

The event is not open for in-person attendance except for those who are participating in it. In an effort to protect the community and workforce, the ceremony can be viewed live at www.facebook.com/FortJackson/

At noon, there will be the national 21 gun salute with howitzers.

Even though Fort Jackson is moving toward a steady state, the pandemic continues to influence the post's daily activities, but it will not halt Fort Jackson's efforts to honor the fallen. The installation will honor the men and women who have lost their lives while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

"We must never forget because our fallen made the ultimate sacrifice in the defense of our nation," said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen Milford H.

Beagle, Jr. "COVID has changed how we do things, but it won't change what we do. Taking the time to remember our fallen on Memorial Day is something that not even COVID can change."

Leadership continues to monitor events associated with COVID-19 and will take all prudent measures necessary to ensure the safety of our service members, civilian employees, family members and the community.