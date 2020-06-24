Fort Jackson welcoming new command sergeant major

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FORT JACKSON -- The Army Training Center and Fort Jackson will welcome Command Sgt. Major Philson Tavernier as its new command sergeant major in a change-of-responsibility ceremony June 26 at 9:30 a.m. in the Solomon Center.

Tavernier will assume responsibility from Command Sgt. Maj. Jerimiah E. Gan.

He will be the senior enlisted adviser to the Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr., a South Carolina State University graduate.

The command sergeant major is the senior non-commissioned officer in a unit who advises the commander on all issues related to the enlisted ranks.

Commanders employ their command sergeants major throughout an area of operations to extend command influence, assess morale of the force and assist during critical events. He will carry out polices and standards and advise on performance, training, appearance and conduct of enlisted soldiers.

Tavernier is a native of Dominica and was raised in Queens, New York. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in July 1996 and completed One Station Unit Training at Fort Benning, Georgia, where he was trained as an infantryman.

Tavernier has served in every leadership position from team leader through command sergeant major.