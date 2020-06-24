Fort Jackson welcoming new command sergeant major

FORT JACKSON -- The Army Training Center and Fort Jackson will welcome Command Sgt. Major Philson Tavernier as its new command sergeant major in a change-of-responsibility ceremony June 26 at 9:30 a.m. in the Solomon Center.
Tavernier will assume responsibility from Command Sgt. Maj. Jerimiah E. Gan.
He will be the senior enlisted adviser to the Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr., a South Carolina State University graduate.
The command sergeant major is the senior non-commissioned officer in a unit who advises the commander on all issues related to the enlisted ranks.
Commanders employ their command sergeants major throughout an area of operations to extend command influence, assess morale of the force and assist during critical events. He will carry out polices and standards and advise on performance, training, appearance and conduct of enlisted soldiers.
Tavernier is a native of Dominica and was raised in Queens, New York. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in July 1996 and completed One Station Unit Training at Fort Benning, Georgia, where he was trained as an infantryman.
Tavernier has served in every leadership position from team leader through command sergeant major.
His previous assignments include tours with the 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment and 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, at 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell, Kentucky; 2nd Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment (Light), 1st Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment (Stryker), and 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment (Stryker), at 25th Infantry Division, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii; E Company, 102nd Military Intelligence Long Range Surveillance Detachment, 2nd Infantry Division, Camp Hovey, Korea; 2nd Battalion, 54th Infantry Regiment, Basic Combat Training (BCT), Fort Benning, Georgia; U.S. Sergeant Major Academy at Fort Bliss, Texas; and battalion command sergeant major of the 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, (1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team), 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colorado.
Prior to selection as Fort Jackson post command sergeant major, he served as the Ansbach Garrison Command sergeant major in Germany.
His military education includes all levels of the Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development System, culminating with the U. S. Army Sergeants Major Academy Class of 65. He is also a graduate of the U. S. Army Ranger School, Pre-Ranger Course, Airborne School, Pathfinder School, Air Assault School, U.S. Army Drill Sergeant School, Fast Rope Master Course, Malaysia Combat Tracker Course, and the U.S. Army Combative Course Level II.
Tavernier holds a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice and a master of science in management with a concentration in project management from Troy University.
His awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster; Meritorious Service Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters; Army Commendation Medal (Valor); Army Commendation Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters; Army Achievement Medal with four Oak Leaf Clusters; Army Good Conduct Medal with seventh Award; National Defense Service Medal; Kosovo Campaign Medal (Bronze Star Device); Iraqi Campaign Medal with four Bronze Star Devices; Global War on Terror Service Medal; Korean Defense Service Medal; Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon (Numeral 5); Army Service Ribbon; Army Overseas Service Ribbon with seventh Award; Kosovo NATO Medal; Army Meritorious Unit Commendation; Navy Unit Commendation; Combat Infantryman's Badge; Expert Infantryman's Badge; Ranger Tab; Parachutist Badge; Air Assault Badge; Pathfinder Badge; Drill Sergeant Identification Badge and the South Korean Jump Wings. He is also a recipient of the Order of Saint Maurice (Centurion) Medal, and is a Distinguished Member of the 38th Infantry Regiment.
Tavernier's operational deployments include Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2005-07; Operation New Dawn, and Operation Joint Guardian Kosovo Force 3A.
Tavernier is married and has a daughter.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.