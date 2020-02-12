Fort Jackson symposium shapes next Army leaders

“I think it’s a great opportunity, as a cadet, to be able to hear from the officers and to be able to gain knowledge or ideas about their careers in the Army,” he said. “To hear from an officer who has been at it for 20 or 30 years is incredible!”

Maj. Gen. Abraham Turner, retired 41st commanding general of Fort Jackson, said the symposium gives cadets, like Middleton, the tools they need to succeed in the Army. Abraham is a graduate of South Carolina State University and a product of its ROTC Bulldog Battalion.

“This leadership development program is probably one of the best formats our cadets can participate in to fully understand the challenges they will face as young lieutenants,” Abraham said.

A range of topics were covered during a company grade panel and general officer panel discussion. Cadets could ask any question and inquired on topics such as what is expected of them as Army officers including best management practices and financial management.