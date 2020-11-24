Fort Jackson provides Thanksgiving meals early to serve everyone

FORT JACKSON -- Many trainees and soldiers at Fort Jackson will enjoy their Thanksgiving Day feast a day early on Nov. 25 for either lunch or dinner depending on their training schedule.

Fort Jackson leadership tries to make this holiday different than other training days.

"For many of the trainees, this is their first time away from home and first holiday without family," Brig. Gen. Milford Beagle Jr. said.

"We try to make this day different by demonstrating that we are one team and one family and we celebrate traditions accordingly."

The dining facilities start serving at 11 a.m. and finish around 2 p.m.

This year, the operation will be done differently due to COVID-19. Social distance, or the term Fort Jackson uses, “tactical dispersion,” will be used in the dining facilities as they allow trainees to enjoy a meal with their new teammates and family, Beagle said.

Dining facilities are working to prepare the following main dish items: turkey, ham, prime rib, Cornish hen, salmon and shrimp. There will be several sides available such as rice, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, two types of cornbread, vegetable medley, collard greens, corn, squash and green beans, several salads and a dessert bar with pies and cakes.