Fort Jackson provides Thanksgiving meals early to serve everyone

FORT JACKSON -- Many trainees and soldiers at Fort Jackson will enjoy their Thanksgiving Day feast a day early on Nov. 25 for either lunch or dinner depending on their training schedule.
Fort Jackson leadership tries to make this holiday different than other training days.
"For many of the trainees, this is their first time away from home and first holiday without family," Brig. Gen. Milford Beagle Jr. said.
"We try to make this day different by demonstrating that we are one team and one family and we celebrate traditions accordingly."
The dining facilities start serving at 11 a.m. and finish around 2 p.m.
This year, the operation will be done differently due to COVID-19. Social distance, or the term Fort Jackson uses, “tactical dispersion,” will be used in the dining facilities as they allow trainees to enjoy a meal with their new teammates and family, Beagle said.
Dining facilities are working to prepare the following main dish items: turkey, ham, prime rib, Cornish hen, salmon and shrimp. There will be several sides available such as rice, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, two types of cornbread, vegetable medley, collard greens, corn, squash and green beans, several salads and a dessert bar with pies and cakes.
"Celebrating a holiday with aspiring soldiers shows them what it looks and feels like to a part of a team," Beagle continued. "We will endure hardships together and tough times but we will equally enjoy good times with each other."
The dining facility also gets a new look for the meal. Preparations range from facility decoration, worker uniform/costume preparations, unit participation in development of the facility theme, coordinating meal periods and command servers, pre-preparation of ingredients, specialty cake decorating, ice-carvings, and throwing down in the kitchen preparing all the fixings. Typically, food service personnel establish shifts starting the night before to ensure all of the preparations are ready and on time.
Following tradition, the meal will be served by commanders, their staffs, and senior non-commissioned officers of each company as their soldiers and trainees pass through the serving line. "Part of the reason why leaders serve soldiers on Thanksgiving is to provide a tangible display of servant leadership," Beagle said. "Leaders work for and serve those that they lead.
“The physical display of identifying and meeting needs of others by doing something as simple as serving soldiers a meal is a humble reminder to leaders."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.