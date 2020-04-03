Fort Jackson changes post access due to COVID-19

Installation Access

Retirees and beneficiaries will have access to the installation and all available services on Tuesdays and Fridays. Exceptions include the following: The ID Card Facility will remain open daily by appointment only, with walk-in appointments accepted for lost or expiring ID cards. The Department of Human Resources will provide appointment rosters to installation security guards to ensure access. For lost and expiring ID cards, installation security guards will validate a second form of identification and expiration dates before referring personnel to the ID card facility for a walk-in appointment.

Other services

Also effective April 6, retirees and their beneficiaries will be allowed to use the Commissary, The Exchange, and other services that are still operating on Tuesdays and Fridays only. Retirees and their beneficiaries who are medically immunocompromised, as well as aged 65 and older, will continue to have priority shopping hours from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays to further reduce risk. This is a temporary change that will be rescinded once conditions allow.