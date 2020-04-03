Fort Jackson changes post access due to COVID-19

FORT JACKSON -- Fort Jackson leadership announced that only mission essential and key personnel will be allowed on post beginning April 6 as a response to increased cases of COVID-19 on the base. This is another modification to normal operations and intended to disperse vulnerable populations while preserving access to essential services.
The number of COVID-19 confirmed cases on Fort Jackson increased as the post follows contact trace methods for each case and then tests individuals who have been in close contact with a person having COVID-19.
"We have continually escalated our measures to counter the rapidly changing conditions. Today I made another prudent decision to proactively protect the workforce, our local community, and those who normally have access to post," said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr. "I must limit the risks for everyone's health and safety as Fort Jackson continues to train and perform our mission."
Incorporating safety as an integral part of all aspects of daily operations can minimize undue risk. Fort Jackson leaders are taking innovative measures to reduce known vulnerabilities that minimize hazards to the maximum extent possible. This newest measure temporarily changes how, when, and where services are delivered to retirees and beneficiaries. The changes include
modifications to installation access, medical services, the commissary, the Identification (ID) Card facility, and other essential services that are minimally staffed, yet remain in operation.
Medical
Effective April 6, Moncrief Army Health Clinic will provide retiree enrolled beneficiaries their medical benefits at the Moncrief Medical Home. This applies to retiree beneficiaries who normally receive their health care at Moncrief Army Health Clinic on Fort Jackson. Moncrief Army Health Clinic will remain open every day to those retirees who live in waterfall housing on Fort Jackson, active duty service members, and their dependents. The address for the Moncrief Medical Home is 1021 Pinnacle Point Drive, Columbia, and the telephone number is 803-562-2107.
Specialty medical referrals may be referred to Moncrief Army Health Clinic, where possible. Otherwise, the off-post referral system will continue to be used for specialty appointments. For any questions or concerns regarding medical care, please contact the Moncrief Patient Advocates at 803-751-2278 or 803-751-2425.
Pharmacy
For pharmacy support, beneficiaries who do not live on the installation and are not enrolled at Moncrief Army Health Clinic or Moncrief Medical Home may continue receiving their medication at the Moncrief Army Health Clinic pharmacy on Fort Jackson each Tuesday and Friday.
Another option for non-enrolled beneficiaries is to use the TRICARE Mail Order Pharmacy at 1-877-363-1303 or https://militaryrx.express-scripts.com/home-delivery (co-pay applicable) or visit a local pharmacy in their community. Beneficiaries who are enrolled at Moncrief Army Health Clinic should continue receiving their health care and medication at Moncrief Medical Home, until further notice.
Installation Access
Retirees and beneficiaries will have access to the installation and all available services on Tuesdays and Fridays. Exceptions include the following: The ID Card Facility will remain open daily by appointment only, with walk-in appointments accepted for lost or expiring ID cards. The Department of Human Resources will provide appointment rosters to installation security guards to ensure access. For lost and expiring ID cards, installation security guards will validate a second form of identification and expiration dates before referring personnel to the ID card facility for a walk-in appointment.
Other services
Also effective April 6, retirees and their beneficiaries will be allowed to use the Commissary, The Exchange, and other services that are still operating on Tuesdays and Fridays only. Retirees and their beneficiaries who are medically immunocompromised, as well as aged 65 and older, will continue to have priority shopping hours from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays to further reduce risk. This is a temporary change that will be rescinded once conditions allow.
"This decision was not made lightly and I respect our retirees and veterans and their service to our nation," Beagle said. "But COVID-19 does not discriminate who it infects, and I want to keep them safe and healthy as well. The more we work together, the quicker we will be able to return to normal operations. By creating time and space separation at critical shared services, we will better protect everyone from the spread of COVID-19."
"I intend to preserve access to essential services through the duration of this public health emergency," Beagle said. Anyone allowed access to Fort Jackson who fails to abide by restrictions could receive a suspension of access to services, a loss of privileges, or a bar from entering Fort Jackson in accordance with the declared public health emergency and provisions of General Order 1, recently published.
For timely information, follow Fort Jackson social media platforms and visit our COVID-19 prevention and updates page at https://home.army.mil/jackson/index.php/about/COVID-19-Prevention-and-Updates.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.