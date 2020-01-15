FORT JACKSON -- The U.S. Army's largest training mission will expand in 2020 with the relocation of the Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Advanced Individual Training Courses from Fort Bragg, N.C., to Fort Jackson.
The relocation better aligns this critical training to a United States Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) environment on the same installation where these students attended basic training. Equipment and personnel will begin arriving in January with first classes beginning in late March 2020.
You have free articles remaining.
The move will bring a company-sized element from Fort Bragg's Special Warfare Center and School consisting of 23 permanent party personnel supporting an annual training population of roughly 300 soldiers. There will be eight 10-week courses annually. The new company will be aligned to the United States Army Soldier Support Institute's existing Advanced Individual Training Battalion.
"We've developed a great partnership with the Special Warfare Center and School and look forward to integrating this new team as we set conditions for rigorous and realistic training of this unique skillset on Fort Jackson," said Soldier Support Institute Commander Col. Steve Aiton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.