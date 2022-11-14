Former Woodland player among those killed at University of Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A former Woodland High School football player has been identified as one of the three University of Virginia players shot and killed as they returned to campus from a field trip on Sunday.

Lavel Davis Jr. was a receiver and defensive back at Woodland High School where he played for head coach Eddie Ford.

As a senior, he earned all-state honors after finishing the season with 40 catches for 622 yards and seven touchdowns. He was selected to take part in the North-South all-star game.

As a junior, he caught 70 passes for over 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns.

He was a three-star prospect who chose to attend the University of Virginia. He also played basketball and ran track at Woodland.

Former Woodland coach Mathis Burnette said on Twitter that, “there are no words to express the grief that the Woodland community is feeling right now.

“Everything about Lavel Davis was first class and the world is a sadder place because he is gone. Prayers for everyone in the Davis family and the Woodland community.”

A suspect is in custody in the University of Virginia shooting.