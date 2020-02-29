Former VP Joe Biden wins Orangeburg County

Smalls reported that she received positive feedback from voters and polling clerks regarding the new voting machines.

Smalls said no real issues were reported with the new machines. Election results will be certified on Thursday at 10 a.m., according to Smalls.

Orangeburg County voters showed overwhelming support for former vice president Joe Biden during Saturday’s Democratic presidential primary.

Biden was the top vote-getter among active candidates who appeared on the ballot in Orangeburg County, receiving 9,082 votes, which was 70% of the total.

Sen. Brad Hutto, who endorsed Biden, said, “It looks like a tremendous victory for him.”

“It goes to show that the overriding concern for many voters is they want somebody with experience that can win. And he has a proven track record. I think everybody knows that he will make a solid president, a great leader,” the Orangeburg Democrat said.

Biden carried South Carolina as well.

Billionaire Tom Steyer received the second-most votes in the county with 1,686, or 13%. Steyer announced later Saturday he was suspending his campaign.

Sen. Bernie Sanders followed Steyer with 1,388 votes, or 11%.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren received a total of 369 votes, or 3%, and Peter Buttigieg received 281, or 2%.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar received 72 votes, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard received 71 votes.

Kenny Glover, chairman of the Orangeburg County Democratic Party, said Biden’s wide margin of victory, specifically in Orangeburg, was not surprising.

He listed this week’s endorsement from House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, as well as the high number of state and local elected officials who announced their support for Biden.

“I think that played a major role in his success in Orangeburg County, as well as throughout the state,” Glover said.

Glover said he expects Biden to make a return trip to the state if he becomes the Democratic nominee.

“I think with his history for South Carolina and the push and revitalization South Carolina gave to his campaign, I would look for him to come back and potentially turn South Carolina into a blue state,” Glover said.

Orangeburg County Voter Registration and Elections Director Aurora Smalls said the voter turnout was not as high as she expected.

In total, there were 13,019 ballots cast, which is a voter turnout of 21.18%.

“Turnout today was not as great as we would have liked,” Smalls said. Smalls expected a higher turnout because of the many visits from candidates, as well as the vast media coverage and the candidate debates.

“I would’ve thought more people would have turned out for the precincts, but that didn’t happen,” she said.

Many voters also used the new voting machines for the first time, Smalls said.

Smalls reported that she received positive feedback from voters and polling clerks regarding the new voting machines.

Smalls said no real issues were reported with the new machines. Election results will be certified on Thursday at 10 a.m., according to Smalls.

Bamberg and Calhoun county results weren’t immediately available.